Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,039. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.