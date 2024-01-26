NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 41,380 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,066. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

