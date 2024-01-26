Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,381. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

