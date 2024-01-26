Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,001 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.61. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

