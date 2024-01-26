NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,038. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.