NBC Securities Inc. Invests $911,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,243. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $477.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.30. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

