NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,022.51. 267,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,111. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,039.83. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $969.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

