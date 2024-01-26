NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,833 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 563,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

