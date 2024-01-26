NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,857 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $188.79. 522,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,205. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
