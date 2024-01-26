NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,805 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. 1,012,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,660. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.25.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

