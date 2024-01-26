48,907 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,648,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,264. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

