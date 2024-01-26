NBC Securities Inc. Invests $844,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,578,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 194.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 407,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after buying an additional 3,439,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 1,370,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

