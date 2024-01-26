NBC Securities Inc. Takes $886,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,683. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

