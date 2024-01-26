Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 303,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

