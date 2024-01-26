4,977 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after acquiring an additional 319,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 11.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.00. 375,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,678. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.