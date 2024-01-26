NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,784,561.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

