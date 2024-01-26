NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MU traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,933,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,289. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.