NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 123,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,450. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.