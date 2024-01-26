NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,705 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

