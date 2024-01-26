The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $141.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 1,468,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,236. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.