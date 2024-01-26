3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

