3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M
3M Price Performance
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 3M
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.