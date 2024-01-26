Scotiabank Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $7.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

