GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 98,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GATX by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,940,000 after buying an additional 255,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

