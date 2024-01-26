Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,106. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.