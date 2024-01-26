WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,708. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

