Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,152. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,359.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

