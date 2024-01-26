Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $460.83. 205,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,626. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.44 and its 200-day moving average is $385.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

