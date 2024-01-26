Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 398,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.