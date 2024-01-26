Syon Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.81. 171,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,746. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

