Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $882.82. 189,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $565.22 and a one year high of $883.41. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

