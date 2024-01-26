Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

