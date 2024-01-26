Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,835 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Exelixis worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

