Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $131.29. 812,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

