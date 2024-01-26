LSV Asset Management Has $21.02 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.79% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 451,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,699. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.