Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,934 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $106.91. 2,732,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,197. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

