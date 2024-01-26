Syon Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 577,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

