7,500 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 190,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 4,514,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

