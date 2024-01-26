Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 123,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,153.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

