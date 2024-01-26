Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,468,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,425. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Report on Grifols

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.