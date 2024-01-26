Capula Management Ltd Sells 77,671 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Capula Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,671 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,795. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

