Capula Management Ltd Takes $222,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.