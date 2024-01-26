Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 474 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 31.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $810.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $803.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.