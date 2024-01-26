Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,816 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,022,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.