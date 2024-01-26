Syon Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 152,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

