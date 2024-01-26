Syon Capital LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. 2,561,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,625. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.