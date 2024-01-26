Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,411 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,121,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

