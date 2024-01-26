LSV Asset Management Sells 232,800 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,509,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tronox were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,209,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

