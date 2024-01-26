Syon Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 613,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 502.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 883,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,956. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

