Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PAYC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.81. 801,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,860. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.