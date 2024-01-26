Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $501.64. The stock had a trading volume of 173,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $510.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

